Hyperlinks to Chinese apps spell trouble

The cyber cell has asked Internet users to be wary of malicious hyperlinks that promise access to banned Chinese apps. Warning has also been issued against the widespread use of an embedded link promising TikTok Pro installation, created for promoting scams, cyberattacks, and money fraud.

Cyberdome experts say the attackers can create malicious domains using such links, avoiding legitimate websites. Personal information, banking details, and other confidential data can be easily accessed through such embedded links.

The attempt to use Virtual Private Network (VPN) for downloading such banned apps too can be risky. According to officials, some of the half-baked online classes on the use of VPN have landed many users in trouble. Same is the case with the attempt to open or operate banned personal apps with the support of people outside the country.

Phishing instances

Online cyber awareness programmes too have been intensified in the wake of an increase in the number of phishing instances through spoofed websites. In Kozhikode district alone, six new cases have already been reported to the cyber cell by people who lost their money during online purchases.

An official attached to the cyber cell says the safest method now is to avoid clicking on all suspicious links received as SMS and on email. Downloading unknown files too should be avoided.

A recent webinar in Kozhikode explained the types of social engineering scams that prompt users to download malicious files.