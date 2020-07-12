Hyperlinks to Chinese apps spell trouble

The cyber cell has asked Internet users to be wary of malicious hyperlinks that promise access to banned Chinese apps. Warning has also been issued against the widespread use of an embedded link promising TikTok Pro installation, created for promoting scams, cyberattacks, and money fraud.
Cyberdome experts say the attackers can create malicious domains using such links, avoiding legitimate websites. Personal information, banking details, and other confidential data can be easily accessed through such embedded links.
The attempt to use Virtual Private Network (VPN) for downloading such banned apps too can be risky. According to officials, some of the half-baked online classes on the use of VPN have landed many users in trouble. Same is the case with the attempt to open or operate banned personal apps with the support of people outside the country.
Phishing instances
Online cyber awareness programmes too have been intensified in the wake of an increase in the number of phishing instances through spoofed websites. In Kozhikode district alone, six new cases have already been reported to the cyber cell by people who lost their money during online purchases.
An official attached to the cyber cell says the safest method now is to avoid clicking on all suspicious links received as SMS and on email. Downloading unknown files too should be avoided.
A recent webinar in Kozhikode explained the types of social engineering scams that prompt users to download malicious files.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath