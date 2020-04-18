Hurdles in the way of vaccine drive

The plan to resume children’s immunisation programme from next week is likely to hit practical hurdles, Health Department staff say.

The decision to restart immunisation sessions follows a go-ahead from the expert committee on COVID-19 control as well as the State Technical Advisory Group. All the sessions, except birth dose, normally held on Wednesdays, were withheld soon after the lockdown came into force.

It was presumed that children are at less risk to get vaccine preventable diseases because they are at home and not in contact with outsiders. Their family members are also not in contact with others. However, in view of the extension of the lockdown, it is pointed out that if the immunisation is not resumed, there can be a large number of inadequately immunised children who may get exposed to diseases after the lifting of restrictions.

Experts were of the view that “there is a risk of increase in the occurrence of vaccine preventable diseases.” So, the Health Department staff were asked to restart the programme and rope in private hospitals too for the purpose.

However, a section of the staff pointed out that it would be difficult to implement some of the guidelines devised by the experts. Junior Public Health Nurses and Accredited Social Health Activists have been asked to prepare a line list of un-immunised and partially immunised children and inform parents about the date, time, and place of the immunisation session well in advance.

Break the chain instructions such as hand washing and social distancing norms should be observed. There should be no overcrowding at the immunisation site. There should be separate exit and entrance for those coming for the drive. In hospitals, they should be provided in an area away from the outpatient and inpatients sections. The immunisation days should be increased to avoid overcrowding. Only one bystander should be allowed with the child.

It has been claimed that most of the primary health centres (PHC) in rural areas might not have the provision to install a separate exit and entrance as they lack the facilities to do so. A large number of parents are likely to throng the PHCs as the immunisation campaign had been put on hold for over four weeks.

It would be difficult to adhere to the declared timing of immunisation. The decision to involve private hospitals could be problematic as the staff there might not be trained to take up the job. If they mess up the vaccination, it would impact the whole exercise, said an official.