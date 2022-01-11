Hundreds pay respect to slain SFI activist

CPI(M) observes hartal in Taliparamba municipality in protest against killing

Emotions ran high as hundreds of CPI(M) workers and and youth wing activists gathered at various places en route to Kannur on Tuesday to pay homage to SFI activist Dheeraj Rajendran, who was stabbed to death allegedly by Youth Congress workers on Monday.

Though the body was expected to arrive by 6 p.m., there was inordinate delay as people thronged to to pay their respects at various points.

CPI(M) leaders, including M.V. Jayarajan, M.V Govindan, A.N. Shamseer, and other senior leaders had arrived early in the evening to receive the body at Mahe.

The body would then be taken throughThalassery Mithilapeedika, Muzhapilangad, Thottada, Thazhae Chovva, South Bazar, Puthiyatheru , Pappinesseri, Kaliasseri, and Dharmashala.

The CPI(M) hartal in Taliparamba municipality in protest against the killing was total on Tuesday. All the shops and establishments remained closed after 4 p.m.

The body of Dheeraj will be cremated near his house on an eight-cent plot owned by the CPI(M).

The party has decided to erect a memorial for Dheeraj on the plot.