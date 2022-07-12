Hundreds pay homage to Paramekkavu Padmanabhan

Hundreds of elephant lovers on Tuesday paid homage to Paramekkavu Padmanabhan, the famous elephant that used to carry the idol of Paramekkavu Bhagavathy for the Thrissur Pooram.

The elephant, which has been ailing for some time, died at the elephant camp of Paramekkavu, on Monday night, It was 58.

The elephant, which was suffering from swelling on its legs, collapsed last week. The death happened while it was under treatment.

The elephant, known for its majestic bearing with its long tusks and trunk, had many fans among elephant lovers. It was a sought-after elephant for festivals due to its obedient behaviour. Padmanabhan, who carried Paramekkavu Bhagavathy’s idol for Thrissur Pooram for around one-and-a-half decades, had participated in many other famous Poorams too. The body was buried at Kodanad.