Huge cache of explosive materials seized from Chennai-Mangalore Superfast Express

A special squad of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday seized a huge cache of explosive materials including gelatine sticks and detonators from Chennai-Mangalore Superfast Express train. The seized stock included about 117 gelatine sticks and 350 detonators.

RPF sources said the bags containing the explosive materials were found hidden under a seat in compartment number D1. A woman passenger hailing from Chennai who occupied the seat was taken into custody for interrogation. The case would be further investigated by a police team.

RPF squad members said they were yet to confirm whether the woman had any involvement in transporting the materials. Senior police officers also reached the spot to quiz her. She was on the way from Chennai to Thalassery and more details could be unearthed after detailed interrogation, they said.

The suspicious consignment came to the notice of the RPF Crime Prevention and Detection Squad during their flash inspection in train between Tirur and Kozhikode stretch. On Thursday too, there were thorough inspections in train which led to the seizure of 4.2 kg of gold ornaments carried by a Rajasthan native without proper documents.