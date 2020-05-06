HSE exams to resume on May 21, SSLC exams on May 26

The Plus One and Plus Two examinations in the State that were put on hold following the lockdown will resume on May 21 and go on till May 29. The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations will be held from May 26 to 28.

While the Higher Secondary Education (HSE) examinations will be held in the morning, the SSLC examinations will be conducted in the afternoon to ensure social distancing.

Three papers remain for SSLC students – Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, while higher secondary students have to appear for four papers.

Valuation

Valuation for the papers already held will begin on May 13. The valuation will be considered as special duty and teachers will not face any hurdles in travel, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said

Training for over 81,000 primary and upper primary teachers that had got under way online before the announcement of the current lockdown will be completed.

Besides this, special vacation training will be conducted for them by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) via Victers channel from May 14. Digital content for this will be available through teachers’ login on the Samagra portal.

Even if school reopening for the new academic session is delayed, a special educational programme for students will be telecast through Victers from June 1. These classes will also be available on the Web and on mobile phones. Special arrangements will be made for students who do not have any such facilities, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.