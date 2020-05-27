Kerala

HSE exams resume

COVID-19 prevention protocol was in place

The higher secondary education (HSE) examinations which were postponed owing to the lockdown resumed on Wednesday morning.

The SSLC and vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) examinations resumed on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, 3,39,951 of the 3,44,409 students who had registered turned up for the examinations. A total of 2,257 Plus One and 2,201 Plus Two students did not appear. The attendance was 98.64% for Plus One and 98.77% for Plus Two.

The VHSE examinations, also held in the morning, saw 18,938 of the 19,122 registered students taking the examination. The number of absentees for VHSE Plus One and Plus Two examinations were 110 and 74 respectively.

The turnout for the SSLC examinations was 4,22,094 — 99.92%.

Not much difference

There had not been a big difference in the number of students who appeared for the HSE (including open school), VHSE and SSLC examinations before the lockdown and on Wednesday, a statement from Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. said.

For Wednesday’s examinations also, the COVID-19 prevention protocol was in place. Physical distancing and use of masks and sanitisers were ensured. Crowding or socialising was discouraged and students directed to classrooms early enough to prevent last-minute rush. Separate classrooms and sanitised corridor for students from outside the State and those in quarantine were ensured.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 9:29:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/hse-exams-resume/article31689261.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY