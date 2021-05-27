House to pass resolution on Lakshadweep: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the Assembly will pass a resolution expressing solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep.

Their protest against the island administration had evoked a “strong sentiment” in Kerala, he said. Earlier, Speaker M.B. Rajesh had said that he had received several requests to move resolution in the Assembly to pledge solidarity with the residents of Lakshadweep who had been protesting against the reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Khoda Patel.

Speaking to media persons at a meet-the-press programme here on Thursday, Mr. Rajesh said the requests were being considered by the Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee.

Reacting to allegations of violations during the swearing in of MLAs A. Raja and K.K. Rema, the Speaker said that inquiries were underway in both cases. He pointed out that the Law Department was examining whether Mr. Raja had sworn in as per the rules.

Referring to Ms. Rema’s act of adorning a badge of her slain husband and Revolutionary Marxist Party leader T.P. Chandrasekharan on her attire, Mr. Rajesh said such displays were prohibited by the Assembly Code of Conduct that all legislators were bound to adhere to.