Home science association national conference to be held in Kochi

December 13, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The 34th biennial national conference of Home Science Association of India (HSAI) will be held at St. Teresa’s College in Kochi from December 15 to 17. The event, focussing on the theme ‘Innovation and incubation opportunities in Home Science for self-reliant India’, will be inaugurated by Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan.

Environmental activist Vandana Shiva will deliver the keynote address on ‘Health of the planet and our health is one health’. HSAI president N. Vasugi Raaja, general secretary Suman Mundkur and former director of ICAR-Central Institute of Women in Agriculture Krishna Srinath will also speak on the occasion.