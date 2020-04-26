Home quarantine cases down to 388 in Pathanamthitta

The district that became the epicentre of the second spell of COVID-19 in the State did not report any new case for the 13th day in a row on Sunday.

A total of 10 persons, including three COVID-19 patients, were quarantined at the isolation wards set up at various hospitals in the district as on Sunday evening.

In isolation

Three infected persons were now at the isolation ward at Pathanamthitta General Hospital, six persons at District Hospital in Kozhencherry, and one person at General Hospital in Adoor.

The number of home-quarantined people, too, came down to 388, 344 of which came from other States and 44 were contacts of the infected people.

Discharged

As per a medical bulletin released by the district authorities here on Sunday evening, a total of 162 persons, including the 14 persons cured of the disease, got discharged from the isolation wards of various hospitals in the district as on Sunday evening.

So far, 17 throat swabs sent from the district tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 while 3,025 others tested negative for the viral infection.

209 swab samples

The Health authority is awaiting clinical examination results of 209 throat swab samples from the virology laboratory in Alappuzha.

6,790 persons screened

The 144 surveillance squads deployed by the Health Department have screened 6,790 people for fever and other symptoms of the viral infection at 14 border points in the district on Sunday.