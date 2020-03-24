Home delivery of welfare pensions by March 31

Welfare pensions will be delivered at home before March 31, Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said. In a release on Monday he said that cooperative societies would disburse the pensions after taking precautions.
The Consumerfed would provide essentials to home-quarantined families if orders are placed over telephone through Neeti Stores. Home delivery of essentials will begin in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam from Tuesday. Neeti Medical Stores, laboratories and hospitals in the cooperative sector will function.
Moratorium in repaying loans in cooperative banks would be granted as per the directions of the State Level Bankers’ Committee, but action would be taken against wilful defaulters who have huge arrears. Directions have been given against initiating revenue recovery proceedings against those who have taken small amounts as loans, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.