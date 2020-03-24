Home delivery of welfare pensions by March 31

Welfare pensions will be delivered at home before March 31, Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said. In a release on Monday he said that cooperative societies would disburse the pensions after taking precautions.

The Consumerfed would provide essentials to home-quarantined families if orders are placed over telephone through Neeti Stores. Home delivery of essentials will begin in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam from Tuesday. Neeti Medical Stores, laboratories and hospitals in the cooperative sector will function.

Moratorium in repaying loans in cooperative banks would be granted as per the directions of the State Level Bankers’ Committee, but action would be taken against wilful defaulters who have huge arrears. Directions have been given against initiating revenue recovery proceedings against those who have taken small amounts as loans, he said.