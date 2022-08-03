Holistic approach to education needed: CM tells institutions

Pinarayi inaugurates Connect Career to Campus campaign of the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan speaking at the launch of the Connect Career to Campus campaign in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged higher education institutions to bolster the traditional economic system with scientific innovations that could rejuvenate several ailing industries.

He also exhorted institutions to adopt a holistic approach in education that equipped students with not merely the knowledge required to cater to the immediate demands of the job market, but also skills that are necessary to keep up with emerging trends that could shape the future.

He was speaking while formally launching the Connect Career to Campus (CCC) campaign spearheaded by the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission (KKEM) here on Tuesday. The programme aimed at creating awareness in campuses about Industry 4.0 jobs and the changes in global job markets.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over recent achievements including Kerala University’s re-accreditation with A++ NAAC grading that are touted to be results of the ongoing efforts being made to overhaul the higher education institutions. He, however, said the State’s approach to higher education required changes to attune itself to the evolving practices in the production sector. Campuses must be encouraged to generate ideas that blend scientific tools with industrial practices.

“Traditional sectors including coir, cashew and handloom must imbibe new practices including mechanisation to remain ahead of the competition,” he said.

He also urged institutions to mould students as entrepreneurs and not job seekers as they are being trained under the existing academic system. He also lamented the slow pace at which textbooks were revised to teach students the changing trends in the modern world. Mr. Vijayan also launched the logo of KKEM on the occasion.

Local Self-Government and Excise Minister M.V. Govindan launched the Digital Workforce Management System (DWMS) Connect mobile application. Labour and General Education Minister V. Sivankutty released a skill catalogue and launched various skill programmes. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu presided over the function.

Elaborating on the progress attained by the KKEM, K-DISC executive vice chairman K.M. Abraham said the mission targeted providing employment to 20 lakh job aspirants over the next five years. He added the DWMS platform was recently adjudged the best government application in the country in terms of productivity.

Principal Secretary (Higher Education) Ishita Roy and Director of Collegiate Education V. Vigneshwari also spoke.