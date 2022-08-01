History-sheeter arrested for violating bail conditions

The Cantonment police on Monday arrested a history-sheeter for allegedly violating bail conditions issued by a court.

The police identified the accused as Vineeth, alias Bruce Lee, 27, of Rajaji Nagar. Having been arrested earlier for various criminal cases, he had been granted bail by the Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court under stringent conditions.

However, his bail was revoked after being informed by the police of various criminal activities, including drug peddling, that Vineeth was purportedly involved in recently. He has been remanded to judicial custody.