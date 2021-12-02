Hike in students’ bus fare only after talks: Minister

Organisations want to continue with existing rate

Discussions will be held with private bus owners and Justice Ramachandran Nair Fare Revision Committee before a final decision is taken on the demands of the students’ organisations for continuing with the existing travel concession, Minister for Transport Antonly Raju has said.

The demand was made during talks that Mr. Raju and Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty had with representatives of students’ organisations on increasing bus fare here on Thursday.

Private bus operators have been demanding that the minimum fare for students be increased from ₹1 to ₹6 and the student concession rate be hiked to 50% of the revised fare.

The fare revision committee too had recommended that student bus fare be increased to ₹5.

It was back in 2012 that the students’ minimum fare was hiked from 50 paise to ₹1 during the tenure of the United Democratic Front (UDF) government.

The government had agreed in principle to hike the bus charge in talks with private bus operators following their demand for a hike in fares owing to the increase in cost of diesel and other related components. On the revision of student fares, the Minister had said a decision would be taken only after student organisations were taken into confidence. The talks on Thursday were held against this backdrop.

The Minister said while it was agreed that the cost of operating buses had seen a huge increase, students organisations were seeking that it be addressed without increasing their financial burden. They had also not agreed to increasing the minimum fare. More talks were thus required before a final decision could be taken, Mr. Raju said.