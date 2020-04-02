High vigil imperative, says Sudhakaran

A review meeting chaired by Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran on Thursday decided to strengthen the measures to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

Mr. Sudhakaran said there was no community-level spread of the disease in the district. “Doctors have, however, warned of a COVID-19 emergency at any time. As such, we will continue to maintain a high vigil,” the Minister said.

The Minister said eight persons, including seven from the Onattukara region and one person from Alappuzha, had attended a religious conference at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month. “All the eight persons and their contacts are under the observation of the Health Department,” the Minister said.

Officials said no fresh case of COVID-19 was reported in the district on Thursday. A total of 7, 098 people were in home quarantine. Of the 306 samples collected so far, 283 have tested negative for the disease.

Police use helicams

The police have started using helicams to find those violating the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district. The police on Thursday registered 301 cases and arrested 319 people for violating the restrictions in the district.