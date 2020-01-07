High-tech classrooms reaping results, says Ravindranath

Education Minister C. Ravindranath along with Assembly Subject Committee members visited the Madayi Government Boys Higher Secondary School to inspect the high tech classrooms there. The visit comes at a time when the setting up of high-tech classrooms for classes 1 to 12 is nearing completion.

Incidentally, it was the first visit by the committee to the Madayi school. It will also visit schools in Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram districts, the Minister said.

A review meeting held after the visit concluded that the use of high-tech equipment in all classrooms of the Madayi school was astonishing. The Minister said an examination of the facilities showed that high-tech classrooms went a long way in teaching science and mathematics effectively and in a simple manner. Mr. Ravindranath added that the internationalisation of education had helped the school perform well. According to the Minister, the project will be completed by February.

The government is of the view that modernisation of public education is possible only with improved infrastructure. Assembly Subject Committee member T.V. Rajesh, MLA, District Education Deputy Director T.P. Nirmaladevi, district panchayat member R. Ajitha, and former Folklore Academy chairman B. Muhammad Ahmed were present.