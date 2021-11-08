High drama in Kerala court as accused threaten to kill APP

Court awards life term to the trio for murder of youth

The Alappuzha Additional District Court-II on Monday sentenced three persons to life term for the murder of a youth. Amid high drama, soon after the verdict, the accused threatened to kill Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) P.K. Ramesan who appeared for the prosecution side.

Those awarded life sentence were Sajan, 31 of Aryad, Nandu, 36 of Aryad, and Janeesh, 38 of Kainakary.

Judge A. Ijaz ordered them to pay a fine of ₹1 lakh each. The court also sentenced two other accused — Santhosh and Kunjumon, both hailing from Kainakary, to two years in prison. They were ordered to pay a fine of ₹50,000 each. Abhilash of Punnamada, the prime accused, was murdered earlier this year.

The prosecution case was that Jayesh, 26 of Kainakary, was murdered by a gang in 2014.

According to the prosecution, the gang attacked the victim’s house on March 28. Jayesh, who sustained serious injuries after being hacked, died on March 29. He was attacked as retribution for stabbing the prime accused Abhilash earlier.

The court last week acquitted four persons in the case.

Bid to attack police

Soon after the judge pronounced the punishment, the court witnessed unruly scenes.

The accused, who threatened to murder the Additional Public Prosecutor, also tried to attack police personnel. More police personnel were rushed to the court and the trio was later escorted out of the court. The police resorted to lathi charge to disperse members of rival gangs on the court premises. Two persons who entered the court were taken into preventive custody.