Hi-Tech school efficiency audit set to begin today

The efficiency audit of the Hi-Tech School project of the State government will get under way on Thursday.

Under the project, 45,000 classrooms in the State were made hi-tech as part of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission.

The audit will be conducted under the umbrella of KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education). It will cover all 4,752 government and aided secondary schools that were included in the project. The audit will be conducted separately for high schools, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary sections.

As an initial step, institution heads (principals and headmasters) have provided all requisite details about schools through an online system.

When it comes to the questionnaire for school heads, details such as actual use of digital mechanisms, details of lesson plans and reflection notes through the Samagra portal, basic IT facilities, IT labs, complaint redressal mechanisms for equipment, real-time review of Internet connectivity and networking, and data usage have been included.

“As per the terms of the MoU (memorandum of understanding) signed between the schools and KITE for implementation of the project, usage of digital resources in classrooms and whether the equipments have been properly taken care of will be specifically inspected. KITE will complete the audit for all schools this month and submit the report to the government,” K. Anvar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer, KITE, said.