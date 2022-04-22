Heritage walk at night

Kozhikode

Malabar Arts and Heritage Foundation is organising a heritage walk through Kozhikode city at night during the month of Ramadan. The walk led by archaeologist K.K. Mohammed, historian P.K.M. Koya, heritage blogger Rajeesh Raghavan and Muhammed Shihad from Kannur City Heritage Foundation, will explore destinations in the city such as Mother of God Church, Sindhi Durbar, Himayat School, Bohra Masjid, Gujarathi Street, Halwa Bazaar, Mishkal mosque, Kuttichira and South Beach. The programme will be inaugurated by Minister for Ports Ahammed Devarkovil at the Old Corporation Office at 9.30 p.m. on Saturday.