Heavy rush prompts DTPC to impose curbs on tourists visiting Wagamon glass bridge

September 23, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Idukki District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has put in place special arrangements at India’s largest cantilever glass bridge that was recently inaugurated at Wagamon in Idukki. According to officials, the new restrictions were imposed following the unprecedented tourist footfall on the glass bridge.

1,000 persons daily

DTPC secretary Jitheesh Jose said that a time slot had been fixed for each entry pass, and the visitors should enter the bridge only at their allotted slot. Nearly 3,000 to 5,000 tourists arrived per day at the Wagamon Adventure Park to enjoy the experience of the cantilever bridge. Now, only 1,000 to 1,100 persons would be given permission daily. At a time 15 people can enter the bridge and spend five to seven minutes. We hope the new arrangement will avoid long queues,” said Mr. Jose.

“The bridge opened for tourists on September 7 and within 15 days, 11,159 tourists visited it. After the entry fee was slashed on September 14 from ₹500 to ₹250 per person, 8,049 tourists visited the bridge till September 22,” said Mr. Jose.

“Once the cantilever glass bridge and adventure park opened in Wagamon, the destination’s popularity has increased manifold. Within 15 days, 42,461 tourists visited the adventure park and 29,353 tourists visited Wagamon Meadows,’‘ said Mr. Jose.

In PPP mode

The bridge, located at Kolahalamedu, near Wagamon, has been built in a public-private partnership (PPP) mode by the DTPC in association with Bharat Mata Ventures Private Limited.

Bharat Mata Ventures Managing Director Jomy Poonoly said the tourists’ response to to adventure park indicated that Wagamon had vast potential for adventure tourism activities.