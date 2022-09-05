Heavy rain washes away bridges in Wayanad
Crater formed on Kozhikode–Kollegal National Highway 212
Wayanad District Collector A. Geetha directed the authorities concerned to reconstruct the bridges that were washed away in heavy rain in the district on Sunday evening.
A crater was formed on the Kozhikode–Kollegal National Highway 212 near Meenangadi, and Erumatharivayal bridge at Poothady grama panchayat and Alilakkunnu bridge at Meenangadi grama panchayats were washed away in the rain.
Ms. Geetha visited the sites on Monday and directed the National Highways Authority of India and engineering wings of the local bodies to complete the works in a time-bound manner.
The flood relief fund, and funds of the people’s representatives would be utilised to reconstruct the bridges, she added.
