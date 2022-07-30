Heavy rain triggers landslip concerns in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta
Mudslides at Thumarampara forests, Kurumbanmoozhy
The eastern high ranges of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta came under a spell of extreme showers on Saturday evening, triggering speculations of landslips at a couple of locations.
As per preliminary reports, mudslides were reported at Thumarampara forests near Elumely and Kurumbanmoozhy in Ranni. The landslip at Thumarampara led to a heavy gush of water and mud along the Koppam canal near Irumboonnikkara, which entered several houses and commercial establishments.
Traffic disruptions were reported from several parts of Konni. No causalities have been reported so far.
Teams of the Fire and Rescue department have been dispatched to the locations. Revenue officials, led by the tehsildar and the village officer, are coordinating the rescue mission.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.