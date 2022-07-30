Heavy rain triggers landslip concerns in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta

Mudslides at Thumarampara forests, Kurumbanmoozhy

The eastern high ranges of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta came under a spell of extreme showers on Saturday evening, triggering speculations of landslips at a couple of locations.

As per preliminary reports, mudslides were reported at Thumarampara forests near Elumely and Kurumbanmoozhy in Ranni. The landslip at Thumarampara led to a heavy gush of water and mud along the Koppam canal near Irumboonnikkara, which entered several houses and commercial establishments.

Traffic disruptions were reported from several parts of Konni. No causalities have been reported so far.

Teams of the Fire and Rescue department have been dispatched to the locations. Revenue officials, led by the tehsildar and the village officer, are coordinating the rescue mission.