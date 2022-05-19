Heavy rain to continue for two more days in State

12 relief camps opened in State to accommodate 330 people

12 relief camps opened in State to accommodate 330 people

Heavy and incessant rain for the fifth straight day on Thursday disrupted normal life in many parts of the State, forcing the authorities concerned to open relief camps to accommodate people evacuated from low lying areas.

As many as 12 relief camps have been opened to accommodate 330 people. Seven teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were positioned in various parts of the State amidst warning of heavy rain for the next two days.

Waterlogging has been reported from low lying areas, particularly in central and north Kerala. The shutters of reservoirs at Aruvikkara in Thiruvananthapuram, Peringakuthu in Thrissur, and Bhoothanthankettu in Ernakulam have been opened minimally to keep the storage limit within the safety threshold.

The authorities have arranged 3,071 buildings to evacuate people from flood-prone areas to relief camps which can accommodate 4,23,080 people in the event of more rain.

Though the weather bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted substantial reduction in rainfall intensity over South Peninsular India from Saturday, the State is likely to witness isolated heavy and very heavy rainfall for two more days triggered by a cyclonic circulation.

A cyclonic circulation lies over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood in middle and upper tropospheric levels. It is likely to persist over the region during the next two days and become less marked thereafter. A north-south trough runs from central Madhya Pradesh to interior Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels, the bulletin said.

The State experienced heavy rainfall in parts of central and north Kerala on Thursday. In the last 24 hours ended at 5.30 p.m. on Thursday, Chalakudy recorded the highest rainfall of 21.8 cm followed by Palluruthy in Ernakulam with 12.3 cm rain. The IMD has also sounded an orange alert in Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram on Friday warning of very heavy rainfall (11.5-20.4 cm).

Control room

A special control room has been opened at the office of Revenue Minister K. Rajan in the wake of heavy rain. People can contact Ph: 8078548538 in emergency situations. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised people to stay away from rivers and water bodies until the rain subsided. Fishermen were also advised to stay away from fishing activities until further orders.

The latest spell of pre-monsoon rain has also left a large extent of standing crops damaged leading to distress among a section of farmers. Crops such as paddy and banana bore the brunt of the rain. Although the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained, it is estimated that crops to the tune of ₹683.34 crore in 56,829 hectares have been damaged.

The southwest monsoon is likely to set in over the State by May 27, five days earlier than the normal onset date.