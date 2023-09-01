HamberMenu
Heavy rain lashes high ranges of Pathanamthitta

September 01, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rain lashed Pathanamthitta on Friday, triggering landslips in the districts high ranges and a consequent rise in water levels.

The rain, which began around 5.30 p.m., intensified later in the day, causing an abrupt rise in water levels in the Pampa and the Kakkat rivers. The shutters of the Moozhiyar dam, where the water level touched the maximum level, were opened within a couple of hours. As per reports, the Ranni taluk alone received up to 5 cm rain till 8.30 p.m.

Though authorities issued a red alert, the abrupt opening of shutters triggered panic among those residing in the downstream locations. Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officials said three shutters of the Mooziyar dam had to be opened after the water level touched 192.63 m. Of these, two shutters were later closed by 9 p.m.

Traffic disruptions were reported from a couple of locations near Kakki and Anathodu en route to the Gavi village and the abrupt rise in water levels triggered fears of major landslips inside the Sabarimala forests. The Sayippankuzhi stream near Moozhiyar reported a heavy gush of water, officials added.

Taking a serious note of the development, the Forest department has imposed a temporary ban on traffic to the Gavi region.

