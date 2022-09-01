Heavy rain continues to lash State

Orange alert in 3 districts today

Orange alert in 3 districts today

Central Kerala continued to bear the brunt of the enhanced rain activity over the State triggered by the combined influence of a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu and a monsoon trough.

Heavy to very heavy rain lashed at most places in central Kerala with Palakkad recording the highest rainfall of 17 cm in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday.

It was followed by Chittur (15 cm) and Mannarkkad in Palakkad (13 cm), Agathi in Lakshadweep and Vadakarain Kozhikode (12 cm each), Chalakkudy in Thrissur (11 cm), Kollengode in Palakkad district (9 cm), C.I.A.L, and Neryamangalam in Ernakulam (8 cm) each.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, a cyclonic circulation lies over north Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood.

Further, a trough now runs from the south Sri Lanka coast to central Madhya Pradesh across the cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood, interior Karnataka and Marathwada.

Under the influence of the weather system, thundershowers are likely to continue in the state till September 5, said the bulletin.

An orange alert has been issued for three districts – Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki – on Friday warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, and a yellow alert for remaining districts except for Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, warning of isolated heavy rains.

The fishing activity has been suspended along the coast of Kerala as squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-45 gusting to 65 km/hr till September 4. Meanwhile, the long-range forecast issued by the IMD for the month of September predicted normal or above normal rainfall in Southern peninsular India, including Kerala.

Below normal minimum temperatures are likely in the southeastern parts of Peninsular India, the forecast said.