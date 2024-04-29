Heatwave threat: IMD issues orange alert in Kerala’s Palakkad

April 29, 2024 03:51 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on April 29 sounded an orange alert in Kerala's Palakkad district due to the possibility of a heatwave.

The weather agency also issued a yellow alert in some areas of Kollam and Thrissur districts in the wake of scorching heat and due to the possible threat of a heatwave, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said.

The IMD predicted that the temperature in Palakkad and Kollam and Thrissur districts was likely to soar up to 41 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius respectively, from April 29 to May 3.

The temperature in Kozhikode district is likely to soar upto 39 degrees Celsius, the KSDMA said in a statement.

The meteorological department uses four colour codes – green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action) – for weather warning.