Heatwave alert for Kozhikode

Summer appears to be flexing its muscles in Kerala. Heat wave conditions are likely in Kozhikode district on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned.
On Wednesday, it issued heatwave alerts for both Wednesday and Thursday.
“For a coastal station, heatwave conditions are likely when the temperature is above 37 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperatures go above the normal by 4.5 degrees Celsius,” K. Santhosh, director, Met Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, said.
In view of the alert, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority asked people — especially the elderly, pregnant women, and children — to avoid direct sunlight between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
