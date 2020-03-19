Kerala

Heatwave alert for Kozhikode

People asked to avoid direct sunlight between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Summer appears to be flexing its muscles in Kerala. Heat wave conditions are likely in Kozhikode district on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned.

On Wednesday, it issued heatwave alerts for both Wednesday and Thursday.

“For a coastal station, heatwave conditions are likely when the temperature is above 37 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperatures go above the normal by 4.5 degrees Celsius,” K. Santhosh, director, Met Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, said.

In view of the alert, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority asked people — especially the elderly, pregnant women, and children — to avoid direct sunlight between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2020 8:11:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/heatwave-alert-for-kozhikode/article31105170.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY