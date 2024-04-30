Heat wave alert for four districts

April 30, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Blistering heat continues to take a toll on people’s lives in the State with temperatures remaining above the 40°C mark in Palakkad, where temperature touched the 40.4°C mark on Tuesday, around 4.4°C higher than the normal temperature in the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in Palakkad for the second consecutive day and a yellow alert for Alappuzha, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts on Wednesday warning of a heatwave.

As per the colour codes of IMD, green alert means no action is needed, while yellow hints ‘watch and stay updated’. An orange alert asks people and authorities to ‘be prepared’ and a red alert demands action to avoid an emergency. As per the weather bulletin issued by the IMD, the maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 41°C in Palakkad, around 40°C in Thrissur, around 39°C in Kollam and Kozhikode and around 38°C in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Kannur districts until May 4.

In the remaining districts in the State - Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kasaragod and Malappuram- except Idukki and Wayanad, the maximum temperatures are likely to be 37°C until May 4. Hot and humid conditions are likely in these districts, except in hilly areas, during these days, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Labour Minister V. Sivankutty announced that considering the prevailing heat wave conditions in various parts of the State, the working hours of the workers who toil under the sun are rescheduled. As part of this, strict action will be taken against the employer if the workers are found working under the sun until May 15 from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

The Minister also said that the Labour Commissioner has been directed to hold a strict inspection at all the workplaces in the State. Earlier, the State government issued an order closing educational institutions in Palakkad and advised the public to exercise caution during hot days. The public is also advised to use umbrellas while going out and drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration.