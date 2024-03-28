GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heat alert in 10 districts in Kerala on Friday

March 28, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning of above normal temperature in 10 districts on Friday. Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 39°C in Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts, around 38°C in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts, around 37°C in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts and around 36°C in Thiruvananthapuram district (2 to 4°C above normal) until April 1, said a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Thursday. Hot and discomforting weather is very likely over these districts, except in hill areas, due to high temperature and humidity, said the bulletin.

