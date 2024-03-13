GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heat alert for nine districts till Sunday

March 13, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning of above-normal temperature for nine districts until Sunday. Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 39 ̊C in Palakkad and Kollam, around 38 ̊C in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam, around 37 ̊C in Thrissur and around 36 ̊C in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur districts (2 to 4 ̊C above normal) on till Sunday. Hot and discomfort weather is very likely over these districts except in hilly areas on these days due to high temperatures and humid air, said a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Wednesday.

