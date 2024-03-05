Heat alert for eight districts on Wednesday

March 05, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert warning of above normal temperature for eight districts on Wednesday. Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 38 ̊C in Kollam, Kottayam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts, around 37 ̊C in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kannur districts, and around 36 ̊C in Kasaragod district (2 to 4 ̊C above normal) on Wednesday, said the weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Tuesday. Hot and discomfort weather is very likely over these districts except in hilly areas due to high temperatures and humid air, said the bulletin.