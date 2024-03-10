GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heat alert for eight districts on Monday

March 10, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat alert for eight districts on Monday warning of above normal temperatures. The maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 38 degrees Celsius in Palakkad, Pathanamthitta and Kollam districts, around 37 °C in Thrissur district and around 36° C in Kottayam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts (2 to 4°C above normal) on Monday. Hot weather is very likely to prevail over these districts except in hilly areas due to high temperatures and humid air, said a bulletin issued by the IMD on Sunday.

