GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heat alert for 12 districts in Kerala on April 2

April 01, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

With the State stepping into the peak summer season, the maximum day temperatures are ruling high across the State. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning of above normal temperatures for 12 districts on Tuesday. Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 39 °C in Kollam and Palakkad districts, around 37 °C in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur districts and around 36 °C in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts (2 to 3 °C above normal) on until April 5, said a release from the IMD on Monday. Hot and uncomfortable weather is very likely over these districts except in hilly areas during these days due to high temperature and humidity.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.