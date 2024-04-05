GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heat alert for 11 districts on April 6

April 05, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Though the State is likely to receive some summer showers in the next week, the temperature is likely to touch 40°C again in the coming week. A weather bulletin published by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert warning of above normal temperatures for 11 districts on April 6 (Saturday).

The maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 40°C in Kollam and Palakkad districts, around 38°C in Thrissur district, around 37°C in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Kannur districts, and around 36°C in Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts (2 to 4°C above normal) until April 9.

Hot and uncomfortable weather is very likely over these districts except in hilly areas during these days due to the high temperature and humidity, said a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Friday. According to the bulletin, most parts of the State are also likely to receive isolated summer showers during this period.

