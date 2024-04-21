GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heat alert for 10 districts in Kerala on Monday

April 21, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning of above-normal temperatures for 10 districts on Monday. Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 39° C in Kollam and Thrissur districts, around 38° C in Palakkad and Kozhikode districts, around 37° C in Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Kannur districts, and around 36° C in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Malappuram districts (2 to 3° C above normal) until April 25. Hot and humid weather is very likely over these districts except in hilly areas during this period, said a release issued by the IMD on Sunday.

