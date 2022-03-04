Healthcare facilities being provided to Ukraine returnees: Veena

The Medical Education department has made elaborate arrangements for providing healthcare facilities to those who are returning from the war-ravaged Ukraine, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Special teams would be readied in all Medical Colleges for providing care for all post-traumatic stress disorders, physical and mental, that those returning from Ukraine might be facing.

Directions have been issued to all control rooms in Medical Colleges to coordinate the phone calls from Ukraine-returnees. Beds would be set aside in Covid and non-Covid ICUs for them. Triage duty medical officers and casualty duty medical officers in MCHs would be alerted in the event of any emergencies.

Community medicine would look into the health issues . Those who require counselling can contact DISHA on 104,1056 .

Health desks have also been set up at all four airports in the State to look into any immediate health concerns that the Ukraine-returnees might have