Health worker dies of COVID

A 24-year-old health worker died of COVID-19 in Wayanad on Monday. The deceased was identified as U.K. Aswathy from Valathur, near Meppady, in the district.

Aswathy was a laboratory technician of the Public Health Laboratory at Sulthan Bathery. She was admitted to the government medical college hospital at Mananthavady on April 23 with COVID-19 symptoms.

When her condition worsened on Monday morning, she was referred to Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.