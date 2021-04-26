Kerala

Health worker dies of COVID

A 24-year-old health worker died of COVID-19 in Wayanad on Monday. The deceased was identified as U.K. Aswathy from Valathur, near Meppady, in the district.

Aswathy was a laboratory technician of the Public Health Laboratory at Sulthan Bathery. She was admitted to the government medical college hospital at Mananthavady on April 23 with COVID-19 symptoms.

When her condition worsened on Monday morning, she was referred to Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 26, 2021 11:34:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/health-worker-dies-of-covid/article34417812.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY