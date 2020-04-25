Health officials struggle to trace the origin of infection

As Kottayam swings back to the list of COVID-19-affected districts after a brief interval, the inability to trace the source of infections has confounded the health authorities here.

For instance, the infection for a headload worker, confirmed three days ago, was initially attributed to a truck driver from Tamil Nadu. Officials, however, were in for a shock to find this purported source to be tested negative later.

Another loose end is that the patient, while at his workplace, had come into close contact with drivers of inter-State freight carriers over the last couple of weeks. “He is reported to have interacted closely with a truck driver from Maharashtra a few days ago. The truck has since left the State and we have been unable to confirm this source,” said a Health Department official.

The officials are now racing against time to find the persons he had interacted with and directed over 200 persons to go into home quarantine.

Easier route map

The officials are also yet to zero in on the exact source of infection for the 31-year-old male nurse who tested positive. It, however, was rather easy for the authorities to prepare the route map of the patient who had stayed at home for 31 days since March 24. They have directed the hospital where the patient had been employed to quarantine those who were on duty with him, besides his parents, and the driver who had transported the patient to his residence in Kottayam.

Strict restrictions have been imposed on the operation of wholesale markets in Kottayam—a potential hotspot of the disease. Vendors have been directed to unload vegetables from 4 a.m. and groceries from 6 a.m. All truck employees, headload workers, and traders have been directed to wear masks while sanitisers should be kept in all shops. The shop owners should provide adequate food packets to lorry workers. Once the load is unloaded, the trucks must exit the market.

The truck employees should be provided space for rest. Cleaning instructions should also be displayed in front of these rooms.