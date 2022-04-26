Health officials conduct raids at Guruvayur

Notice issued to 15 eateries

The health wing of the Guruvayur municipality conducted raids on restaurants and other eateries in Guruvayur town on Tuesday.

Raids were held at 21 eateries at East Nada, Inner Ring Road, West Nada and Outer Ring Road. Rotten food was seized from four eateries. Notice was issued to 15 institutions, which functioned in unhygienic situations.

Fine will be levied from these institutions.

As the number of devotees visiting Guruvayur was increasing after the COVID-19 restrictions, strict monitoring of eateries would continue in the coming days, the authorities said.