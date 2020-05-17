Health dept.’s tips for safe home quarantine

With thousands returning home from abroad, the Health Department has come up with a few tips on making home quarantine safe with just a few precautions.

If it is a two-storeyed house, keep the upper storey of the house for quarantine purposes. If the house is single-storeyed with more than one bathroom, keep the bath-attached room for isolating the person in quarantine.

If there is only one bathroom in the single-storeyed house, it is best to keep the house entirely for the person in quarantine while rest of the family shift residence till the quarantine period.

In case there is a vacant house in the neighbourhood, the family can approach the owner or seek help from the local ward/division councillor to make it available for keeping a person in quarantine.

Isolation

As per the quarantine guidelines, if a person under isolation is living with others in the same house as others, all the people in the house should keep away from public spaces. Hence, if isolation is done in a separate house, it becomes easier for others.

It is better to keep away elderly, pregnant women, children under 10 years and others with serious illness from people under isolation. They should be temporarily shifted to the house of close relatives or friends.