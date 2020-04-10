Health condition of elderly patient stable

The health condition of the 80-year-old woman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the district a day ago remained stable. She has been undergoing treatment in the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

According to official sources, she had been placed under home quarantine after her 61-year old son, who had come from the Middle East, tested positive for the infection on April 1. She did not come into close contact with other people during the quarantine period, they added.

Restrictions relaxed

Meanwhile, the district administration has begun to relax the restrictions that were imposed in Pothencode and adjoining areas in view of the receding panic that had prevailed following the COVID-19-infected person’s death nearly two weeks ago. Commercial establishments that sell essential commodities have now been permitted to function from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Traders had been earlier directed to conclude business by 9 a.m.

Seventy-three people were placed under quarantine, while 27 symptomatic people were admitted to hospitals in the district on Friday. There are currently 4,677 people who are quarantined in their homes. As many as 775 people were removed off the quarantine list after completing the mandated period in isolation. While three COVID-19-infected people were undergoing treatment in the Government Medical College Hospital, two children were being treated in the SAT Hospital. All the 136 lab test results that were received on the day were negative. Eighty-eight samples have been sent for tests.

The Thiruvananthapuram City Police registered cases against 89 people of which 70 were booked under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020. Forty-seven vehicles were confiscated. The Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police also registered 360 cases and arrested 364 people. As many as 249 vehicles were confiscated in various police station limits.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan inspected community kitchens and district border check-posts that functioned in Varkala.

Visits camps

DIG (Thiruvananthapuram range) K. Sanjaykumar Gurudin visited various camps of migrant labourers in the city to ascertain their well-being. He took stock of the situation in a camp that functioned in Oruvathilkotta, near Pettah that accommodates around 700 people and another near Ananthapuri Hospital where nearly 150 workers reside. While the workers expressed satisfaction over the facilities they were provided, many sought assistance to reach their native places.