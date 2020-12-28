Heads of four municipalities sworn in

A. Shaju, P. Sreeja, Kottayil Raju and Nimmy Abraham take charge

Heads of four municipalities in the district including Kottarakara, Paravur, Karunagapplly and Punalur,took oath of office at separate functions held here on Monday.

Kottarakara

A.Shaju of Kerala Congress (B) and Anitha Gopakumar of Communist Party of India (Marxist) were elected as the chairperson and deputy chairperson of Kottarakara municipality respectively. Apart from Mr.Shaju, V.Philip of Congress and Arun Kadamkulam of BJP also contested in the election. All the 29 councillors were present and A.Shaju polled 16 votes while Congress and BJP candidates secured 8 and 5 votes respectively. A.Shaju, a councillor from Muslim Street ward, is the district president of Kerala Congress (B) and a former member of Kottarakara panchayat. Presiding officer and principal of Kerala Institute of Local Administration Extension Training Centre principal G.Krishnakumar administered the oath of office to the new chairperson. Vice chairperson Anitha Gopakumar from ETC ward is the village joint secretary of All India Democratic Women's Association.

Parvaur

In Parvaur, P.Sreeja of the Congress and Safar Khayal of CPI(M) were elected as the chairperson and vice-chairperson through draw of lots.

In the 28-member council, both LDF and UDF have equal seats while BJP has four members. In the voting P.Sreeja and O.Shailja, candidates of UDF and LDF, received 14 votes each and then Ms Sreeja was declared elected through draw of lots. Former councillor and music teacher, P.Sreeja is the general secretary of Paravur Town mandalam Congress committee. Safar Khayal, who was also elected by draw of lots, represents Nerukadavu ward and is the member of CPI(M) area committee.

Karunagappally

The 35-member council of Karunagappally elected Kottayil Raju, who represents Nambaruvikala division, as the new chairperson of the municipality. A CPI(M) Town local committee member, he polled 25 votes in the election while A.Sunimol of CPI from Pullimon Library division was elected the vice chairperson.

Punalur

Nimmy Abraham of CPI(M) and V.P Unnikrishnan of CPI were elected as the chairperson and vice chairperson of Punalur municipality respectively. Elected from Town ward, Ms.Abraham is a member of CPI(M) Punalur West local committee. She secured 21 votes against 14 votes polled by UDF candidate Kanakamma.

V.P.Unnikrishan, who, represents Mylakkal ward is a former councillor and vice chairperson.