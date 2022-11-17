  1. EPaper
HC verdict on Priya Varghese’s appointment a big blow to CPI(M): Sudhakaran

November 17, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran, MP, has said that the Kerala High Court verdict on Priya Varghese’s appointment in Kannur University is a heavy blow to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

He welcomed the High Court’s judgment that Priya Varghese, wife of the Chief Minister’s private secretary K.K Ragesh, is not qualified to be appointed as Associate Professor of Malayalam in Kannur University.

Mr. Sudhakaran accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the CPI(M) of making efforts to remove the Governor as Chancellor to give backdoor appointments to their supporters.

The court order cancelling the appointment of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) Vice Chancellor also brought political interference in appointments in universities to light, the Congress leader said.

He further said that Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran was complicit in violating UGC rules. Hence, in the light of the verdict, the VC should be removed.

Meanwhile, Kerala Private College Teachers Association Kannur Regional Committee, welcoming the judgement, said the verdict was a blow to the Vice Chancellor who was adamant on appointing relatives of CPI(M) leaders without the required qualifications in universities.

