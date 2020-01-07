Kerala

HC upholds Premachandran’s election

more-in

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday upheld the election of United Democratic Front candidate N.K. Premachandran from the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency. He had defeated his nearest CPI(M) rival K.N. Balagopal.

The election was upheld by Justice P.B. Suresh Kumar while rejecting a petition filed by Mr. Balagopal challenging the election of Mr. Premachandran. According to the petitioner, Mr. Premachandran had delivered a speech and distributed pamphlets dwelling on the Sabarimala issue with view to wooing the voters. Rejecting the plea, the court observed that the pleadings in the election petition did not make out a cause of action. There was no mention in the petition how the result had been materially affected.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2020 9:55:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/hc-upholds-premachandrans-election/article30506035.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY