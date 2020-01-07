HC upholds Premachandran’s election

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday upheld the election of United Democratic Front candidate N.K. Premachandran from the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency. He had defeated his nearest CPI(M) rival K.N. Balagopal.

The election was upheld by Justice P.B. Suresh Kumar while rejecting a petition filed by Mr. Balagopal challenging the election of Mr. Premachandran. According to the petitioner, Mr. Premachandran had delivered a speech and distributed pamphlets dwelling on the Sabarimala issue with view to wooing the voters. Rejecting the plea, the court observed that the pleadings in the election petition did not make out a cause of action. There was no mention in the petition how the result had been materially affected.