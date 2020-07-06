HC stays NH survey

The High Court on Monday stayed the survey for the National Highway expansion in Malappuram district following the police action on a physically challenged man who questioned the violation of COVID-19 protocol by the survey team.

Noushad Venniyoor, a polio victim, alleged that a group of policemen had roughed him up when he questioned the correctness of conducting the survey by violating the lockdown protocol.

A group of officers came with a large team of police personnel and forcibly continued the survey after pushing Mr. Noushad out of his compound.