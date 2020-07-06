Kerala

HC stays NH survey

The High Court on Monday stayed the survey for the National Highway expansion in Malappuram district following the police action on a physically challenged man who questioned the violation of COVID-19 protocol by the survey team.

Noushad Venniyoor, a polio victim, alleged that a group of policemen had roughed him up when he questioned the correctness of conducting the survey by violating the lockdown protocol.

A group of officers came with a large team of police personnel and forcibly continued the survey after pushing Mr. Noushad out of his compound.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 6, 2020 11:47:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/hc-stays-nh-survey/article32007276.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY