  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, Portugal vs. South Korea: Horta, Kim Young-Gwan score in first half, 1-1

HC special sitting today on Sabarimala ‘melshanti’ appointment

December 02, 2022 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court will hold a special sitting on Saturday to hear a petition that challenges a Travancore Devaswom Board notification that the melshanti of Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples must be Kerala-born Brahmins.

The court will assess whether the notification stood the test of reasonableness under the Constitution, whether reserving the post for members of a particular community contravened its secular credentials and whether it violated the right to equality assured under Article 14.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.