HC special sitting today on Sabarimala ‘melshanti’ appointment

December 02, 2022 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court will hold a special sitting on Saturday to hear a petition that challenges a Travancore Devaswom Board notification that the melshanti of Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples must be Kerala-born Brahmins.

The court will assess whether the notification stood the test of reasonableness under the Constitution, whether reserving the post for members of a particular community contravened its secular credentials and whether it violated the right to equality assured under Article 14.