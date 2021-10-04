Kerala

HC seeks Malappuram Collector’s response in contempt case

The Kerala High Court has sought the response of Malappuram District Collector,V.R. Premkumar, and E.P. Balakrishnan, Executive Engineer, Minor Irrigation, in response to a contempt of court petition filed against them for not complying with a court directive to demolish the check dam illegally constructed in the property of Nilambur MLA P.V. Anwar’s father-in-law.

The court issued the order when a contempt petition filed by M.P. Vinod came up for hearing. The petitioner pointed out that despite the directive, the check dam had not been demolished as yet.

The accumulation of water in the dam still posed a risk for those living nearby. The inaction on the part of the Collector and the Executive Engineer was per se contempt, he alleged.


