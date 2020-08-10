Kerala

HC seeks details of water level in dams

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday asked the State government to inform it about the details of dams, including the present water level, and also steps taken to identify landslip-prone areas and prevent landslips during monsoon.

The Bench passed the directive when a suo motu case registered based on a letter by Justice Devan Ramachandran highlighting the need to regulate water level in all the dams in the State came up for hearing.

