HC seeks Centre’s response on evacuation of stranded Indians

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Saturday directed the Central government to file a statement/affidavit in response to a public interest ligation (PIL) seeking a directive to the Centre to evacuate Indians stranded in United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the wake of a ban on international flights following the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Shaji P. Chaly directed the Centre to produce policy decision, if any, taken with respect to the evacuation of Indians stranded in the UAE and any medical advisories issued by it regarding their transportation along with the statement/affidavit.

The court directed the State government to file an affidavit with respect to any arrangements made to meet any contingencies that might arise in case those stranded were brought back.

When the petition came up for hearing, the Bench pointed to the Centre's advisory that made it clear that Indians abroad remain where they were now and wait for better time to return. ‘‘Let's not question the wisdom of the Centre at this stage,” the court said.

The court said the State government should continue to be on its guard and be cautious while allowing persons from other countries into the State at this stage. The court also asked the Centre to state about the measures taken by the Indian Embassy for the welfare of the stranded citizens.

The petition was filed by Ibrahim Elettil, president, Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) in Dubai, and a UAE-based travel agent. According to them, the Centre had imposed a ban on all international commercial passenger aircraft in the wake of the countrywide lockdown.

As a result, Indians, including children, pregnant women, job seekers and labourers, got stranded in the UAE. In fact, the Emirates Airlines, official airline of Dubai government, had expressed its willingness to operate its flights to India to evacuate the stranded Indians subject to permission from the Centre.

In fact, many citizens stranded in the UAE were on tourist visas or on transit visas. The Indian Embassy in the UAE had been in touch with the Centre. Besides, the petitioners had approached the Union Ministry of External Affairs as also the Chief Minister. However, no help was forthcoming, the petitioners said.

The court posted the petition for further hearing on April 17.