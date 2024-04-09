GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC quashes disciplinary proceedings against former Principal of Government Arts and Science College, Kasaragod

April 09, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday set aside disciplinary proceedings initiated by the Director of Collegiate Education against Dr. M. Rema, former Principal of Government Arts and Science College, Kasaragod, based on a complaint by a section of students reportedly belonging to the Students Federation of India (SFI) that she had locked them up in her chamber when they approached her to complain about non-availability of clean drinking water on the campus.

The court issued the verdict while disposing of a writ petition filed by Dr. Rema challenging the order of the the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT). The tribunal had directed the Director of Collegiate Education to accommodate her as Principal, Government College, Manjeswaram, Kasaragod.

According to her, the memo of charges was prepared and issued to her based on a complaint by a student about misbehaviour. She had alleged that the disciplinary proceedings and other actions were initiated on the basis of fabricated complaints lodged at the instance of SFI activists.

